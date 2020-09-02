3D Scanners Market to Reach US$ 10 Bn by 2030, PPE Development Applications During Covid-19 Outbreak Supports Growth in Short Term, says Future Market Insights

3D scanner manufacturers are increasingly pushing to incorporate higher performance functionality to economy range product offerings to bolster sales and widen potential scope of end use.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / The 3D scanners market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 10 billion by the conclusion of the projection period between 2020 and 2030. The coronavirus outbreak has moderately impacted short-term demand for 3D scanning devices in industrial settings, owing to nationwide lockdown restrictions imposed by governments around the world. On the other hand, potential for applications in protective equipment and medical device development and production will generate lucrative opportunities.

"Rising demand for 3D scanners can be attributed to inventory management and quality control applications in the construction and manufacturing sectors. Further, the steady decline of prices in recent years, has generated niche, long-term opportunities in media, healthcare, and consumer products industries," says the FMI study.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1505

3D Scanners Market - Important Takeaways

Medium range 3D scanners are generating lucrative growth prospects with potential applications in architecture, civil engineering, and manufacturing sectors.

Structured light scanners are gaining interest owing to high speed and precision functionality for highly complex structures, but are held back by prohibitive pricing.

North America is generating major growth opportunities for 3D scanner manufacturers with R&D spending on environmental scan and modeling applications.

3D Scanners Market - Driving Factors

Growing investments higher volume 3D data for modeling applications in architecture, engineering, and construction businesses generate better growth prospects.

Increasing industrial interest in replacements and improvements to mechanical technologies in product development contribute to market growth.

3D Scanners Market - Leading Constraints

Easy access to affordable alternatives to 3D scanning such as occipital structure sensors limit sales and adoption.

Inaccuracies in scanning large objects for high resolution imaging remains a major challenge for manufacturers.

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1505

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The covid-19 outbreak has had a moderate impact on the global 3D scanners market, with lockdown restrictions being imposed on industrial activity in multiple verticals around the world. On the other hand, new efforts by market players towards the use of 3d scanning technologies to develop and produce PPE and critical medical devices such as ventilators to aid the global healthcare effort is expected to be lucrative in the short term. The market is expected to show strong recovery towards the end of 2020, with relaxation of restrictions.

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading players participating in the 3D scanners market are Perceptron Inc., Hexagon AB, 3D Digital Corp., Faro Technologies Inc., Creaform Inc., Nikon Metrology N.V., Trimble Inc., and Topcon Corp.

Players in the 3D scanners market are interested in expanding the scope of application for their products through R&D spending, for larger portfolios and customized solutions for end users.

For instance, FARO Technologies Inc. has collaborated with Boston Dynamics on the development and launch of its Focus Laser Scanner, which is mounted on a quadruped robot capable of autonomous data recording in challenging construction projects. Scan Dimension has unveiled its portable Sol 3D Scanner for hobbyists seeking rapid prototyping procedures with structured light and laser technology options. Further, Thor 3D has unveiled the Calibri Mini high-resolution LED 3D scanner for small objects aimed towards medicine, and education applications.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1505

More on the Report

FMI provides in-depth insights on the 3D scanner market. The market is segmented in terms of component (hardware, software, and services), type (portable, desktop-based, fixed mount, and robot mount), range (short, medium, and long range) and end user (automotive, aerospace & defense, civil and architecture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and, others), across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Explore Coverage of FMI's Technology Landscape

Point to Point Microwave Antenna Market: Find insights on the point to point microwave antenna market with analysis of statistics, segments, players, influencers, and business strategies adopted over a 8-year forecast period.

Base Station Analyzer Market: FMI's report on the base station analyzer market provides insights on the market during 2019-2027. The study evaluates restraining forces, revenue sources, market leaders, and strategies.

Telehealth Software Market: An analysis on the telehealth software market with data on opportunities, growth levers, regional markets, restraints, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/3d-scanner-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/3d-scanner-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604465/3D-Scanners-Market-to-Reach-US-10-Bn-by-2030-PPE-Development-Applications-During-Covid-19-Outbreak-Supports-Growth-in-Short-Term-says-Future-Market-Insights