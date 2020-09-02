iConsumer Corp. to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / iConsumer Corp (OTC PINK:RWRDP), the crowd-owned loyalty and incentive platform, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3 at 10:20 AM EST. CEO of iConsumer Robert Grosshandler will be discussing the effects of the pandemic on online shopping, Bitcoin, and the rewards industry and iConsumer in particular

Register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

"I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies, including iConsumer Corp., in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 is taking place on September 1st through the 4th.

Mr. Grosshandler added, "We're so pleased that our 50,000 shareholder/customers can be introduced to the small and micro cap investing space, for free. The LD 500 conference is a great extension to the learning that investors in startups can experience over at https://shareholderacademy.iconsumer.com."

View iConsumer Corp.'s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/rwrdp

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About iConsumer Corp

Crowd-owned means that as more and more people use iConsumer to build a great loyalty and rewards platform, the people who build it get to reap the rewards of success. Earning cash back and equity in a public startup every time you shop at over 2,300 great stores gives everybody a reason to cheer as iConsumer changes the Faces of Wall Street.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Robert Grosshandler

Email: rob@iConsumer.com

SOURCE: iConsumer Corp. via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604497/iConsumer-Corp-to-Present-at-The-LD-500-Virtual-Conference