Technology Consulting Firm Advances Strategic Capabilities in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Concord, the largest privately-held consulting firm in the Midwest, announced their acquisition of HyperAspect's services team based in Bulgaria. Concord's history of successful partnership with the off-shore entity made this a logical next step to support global clients with significant European operations. HyperAspect's services team will rebrand to form Concord Europe.

This acquisition will expand Concord's Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities to better serve its customer base worldwide.

"The time is right to strengthen our capabilities in AI and Machine Learning," shared Florin Ibrani, Concord's Chief Executive Officer. "Our clients crave innovation, and gaining competitive advantage is more important than ever in an unpredictable business landscape. We're pleased to make this acquisition and strengthen our existing capabilities in this area."

The acquisition will provide Concord's customers with the ability to:

Modernize applications in less time and with higher precision

- Automate processes to reduce cost and create greater operational efficiency

- Process and leverage vast amounts of data to produce actionable business insights

- Utilize top talent from onshore, near-shore, and off-shore locations

HyperAspect's Chief Executive Officer Pavel Pavlov joins Concord Europe in a leadership role, and stated, "This acquisition is the best of both worlds strong capabilities coupled with top-notch delivery. We believe we will maintain our joint flexibility and help our clients modernize and meet their goals."

About Concord: Concord is a technology consulting firm based in Minneapolis, MN. Founded in 2003, Concord provides strategic consulting and execution services in the cloud, integration, data, analytics, and information security space.

