The global IT Peripherals market size is expected to grow over USD 20 billion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005602/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global IT Peripherals Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rapid adoption of automation at manufacturing units and buyers' preference towards installing PCs to ensure smooth flow of operations are among the critical factors that are driving spend growth in the IT peripherals market.

This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemicRequest free sample pages

Top Spending Regions in the IT Peripherals Market:

According to the spend share and forecasts, North America and Europe will be the leading regions in the IT Peripherals market.

North America

APAC

To know more about these regions and their influence in on the global IT Peripherals market Request free demo

Secret Insights that drive the Supply chain market of IT Peripherals Market:

The US-based IT peripherals suppliers are engaging in M&A to shift their focus from traditional peripherals

The current supply market is enabling buyers to leverage this competition to procure low-cost products.

Some of the top IT Peripherals suppliers listed in this report:

This IT Peripherals procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

HP Inc.

Logitech International SA

Dell Technologies Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Reason to download the free sample of this report:

To have a better grasp over the market dynamics

Understand the key market trends

Better supplier understanding and have an edge over the negotiation

Know what are the factors that influence the demand-supply shifts

Help you interpret and use the best procurement practices in this market

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Contact Us

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005602/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us