Industry-Leading Remarketer Ted van Zundert Joins the Company's New Dublin Office to Deliver Remarketing and Sourcing Support for Aviation Clients

SGI Aviation Services ("SGI Aviation"), an independent advisor to the aviation industry, providing technical consulting and advisory services in the areas of aircraft and engine asset management, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Ted van Zundert to spearhead new aircraft remarketing and sourcing capabilities in support of the company's growing global base of aviation customers.

Mr. van Zundert will be based at the company's new Dublin office, assuming the role of Aircraft Remarketing and Sourcing Manager, to lead efforts to expand the firm's comprehensive support for aviation clients and projects with the broad range of industry-leading services.

SGI Group CEO Paolo Lironi indicated that Mr. van Zundert's appointment is part of the company's "continued strategic push to strengthen its worldwide network and enhance services to support the expanding customer base as the airlines and lessors are navigating their paths through the sector's ensuing recovery."

Mr. van Zundert has a deep background in commercial aviation, having managed more than ten new aircraft type introductions for various airlines, including Maleth Aero, Cityjet, and Denim Air.

"With the addition of Ted's deep knowledge and extensive industry relationships, our remarketing team's capabilities will be significantly enhanced to deliver an even broader range of targeted support to meet our clients' fleet remarketing needs," added Lironi.

SGI Aviation's remarketing team boasts extensive experience in serving the fleets of all sizes, covering a wide range of turboprop, regional, as well as narrowbody and widebody aircraft. The team also has broad expertise in the private jet sector, as well as the aircraft interiors and modification markets.

Ted van Zundert, SGI Aviation Aircraft Remarketing and Sourcing Manager, commented on his assumed new role: "I appreciate the confidence the Board and the Management Team have placed in me with my appointment in these challenging times. I look forward to boosting the portfolio of SGI Aviation's capabilities and supporting its continued profitability."

Lironi concluded by emphasizing that SGI Aviation's decision to open an office in Dublin was "driven by our customers' requirement to have a local point of contact and all major lessors having their presence in Dublin."

Mr. van Zundert holds a degree in Economics with a specialization in aviation and emerging markets. He can be reached at tvzundert@sgiaviation.com or +31 (0)6 15 15 00 95.

