Worksite Health Leader, CareATC, Inc., and Cancer Treatment Centers of America(R) Partner to Offer Cost-Effective Cancer Care for Employer Groups

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / CareATC, a leader in workforce population health management, has signed an agreement with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), making CTCA® its preferred oncology care provider. Effective Tuesday, September 1, 2020, many CareATC clients can add this service to provide employees access to better cancer care.

"Employers want to provide employees with better options for care. Including cancer care," said Greg Bellomy, CareATC CEO. "The addition of CTCA as a preferred oncology provider will allow our clients to offer their employees access to unparalleled cancer care at a significantly reduced price. Both organizations share the passion and value of offering exceptional care that is effective and affordable."

"Our new agreement with CareATC reflects CTCA's dedication to provide forward-thinking employers and their employees greater access to our patient-centered cancer care," said CTCA President and CEO, Pat A. Basu, MD, MBA. "CTCA understands the increasing challenge cancer diagnoses pose to employers. Our interest is to provide the highest quality care in a cost effective manner with the empowered patient at the center. A solution that will help them to return to work and support them in the process. We thank CareATC for this partnership, and we look forward to providing CareATC clients access to our exceptional physicians and value-based services nationwide."

Offering Employer Groups Proactive and Affordable Cancer Care

CareATC and CTCA are committed to bringing powerful tools to the market such as assessment and diagnostic tools that proactively determine population risk and respond to patients who need cancer care now. With this exclusive quality partnership, employer groups can access competitive rates for high quality cancer care. The direct relationship between CareATC and CTCA means that patients will benefit from a seamless collaborative approach to care between their CareATC primary care provider and CTCA specialists.

"We have a mutual mission to offer patients personalized quality care," says Dr. Kim Hutton, CareATC Chief Medical Officer. "Our new relationship with CTCA means new opportunities to develop integrated systems that identify and mitigate high-risk populations. With CTCA's renowned expertise, we know that our patients will receive exceptional clinical care that drives better outcomes."

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC Inc. is a leading innovator in the health technology sector providing on-site and shared-site medical clinics. By leveraging groundbreaking technology, CareATC offers customized population health management solutions for employers that reduce healthcare costs by promoting health, preventing disease and providing a shorter path to care. CareATC manages more than 150 clients in 35 states and cares for more than 300,000 patients. Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc., CareATC is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. To learn more about CareATC Inc., visit www.careatc.com.

About Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) is a national oncology network of hospitals and outpatient care centers offering an integrated approach that combines surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and advancements in precision medicine with supportive therapies to manage side effects and enhance quality of life during treatment and into survivorship. CTCA® publishes treatment results annually including patient experience, length of life, quality of life, patient safety and quality of care. CTCA also offers qualified patients a range of clinical trials that may reveal new treatment options supported by scientific and investigational research. CTCA patient satisfaction scores consistently rank among the highest for all cancer care providers in the country. Visit cancercenter.com for more information.

Media Contact

Paul Keeling, Chief Business Development Officer

Phone: (918) 779-7414

Email: pkeeling@careatc.com

SOURCE: CareATC, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604406/Worksite-Health-Leader-CareATC-Inc-and-Cancer-Treatment-Centers-of-AmericaR-Partner-to-Offer-Cost-Effective-Cancer-Care-for-Employer-Groups