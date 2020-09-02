Regulatory News:

Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF), a supplier of test kits and systems for laboratory analyses, announces that its ELISA assay (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) for the detection of aflatoxin M1, I'screen AFLA M1 milk, has been granted AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodsSM status (AOAC Cert. No. 072002) for use with raw bovine whole milk, skim milk and powdered milk.

The assay was developed by Eurofins Tecna, a biotechnology company with 25 years' experience in mycotoxin screening in food and feedstuffs. Eurofins Tecna is part of the Eurofins Technologies' group of companies.

Aflatoxins are mycotoxins produced by different strains of Aspergillus, which grow on agricultural commodities, with high moisture content, at relatively high temperatures. Aflatoxin M1 (AFM1) is a derivative of Aflatoxin B1 (AFB1) that is present in the milk of animals that have been fed with AFB1-contaminated feed.

Regulatory limits have been set worldwide for Aflatoxins in food and feed, as well as for AFM1 in milk. AFM1 limits in milk vary in different countries between 0.05 and 0.5 µg/Kg. In the European Union, the limit has been set at 0.05 µg/Kg.

The sensitivity of the I'screen Afla M1 milk assay allows the detection of aflatoxin M1 at concentrations below the regulatory limits set by the European Union. Thanks to the linearity of its dynamic range, it is possible to dilute samples and use the kit in compliance with non-EU regulations, which set concentrations of up to ten times higher than Europe.

The assay is compliant with ISO 14675:2003 (IDF 186:2003).

Receiving the AOAC Performance Tested MethodsSM status demonstrates Eurofins Technologies' commitment to providing high quality test methods for our food safety customers. The I'screen AFLA M1 milk kit is the first screening method to receive AOAC approval for aflatoxin M1 analysis in milk commodities.

For more information, visit www.eurofins-technologies.com

About Eurofins Technologies

Building on the experience and scientific excellence of the Eurofins Group, Eurofins Technologies is a global provider of diagnostic technologies in the field of bioanalytical testing for the food, feed, environmental, animal health, and clinical diagnostics industries.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 48,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international groups in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005518/en/

Contacts:

Giulia Rosar

E-mail: Marketing.ET.trieste@eurofins.com