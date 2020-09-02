Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF), a supplier of test kits and systems for laboratory analyses, announces that its ELISA assay (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) for the detection of aflatoxin M1, I'screen AFLA M1 milk, has been granted AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodsSM status (AOAC Cert. No. 072002) for use with raw bovine whole milk, skim milk and powdered milk.

The assay was developed by Eurofins Tecna, a biotechnology company with 25 years' experience in mycotoxin screening in food and feedstuffs. Eurofins Tecna is part of the Eurofins Technologies' group of companies.

Aflatoxins are mycotoxins produced by different strains of Aspergillus, which grow on agricultural commodities, with high moisture content, at relatively high temperatures. Aflatoxin M1 (AFM1) is a derivative of Aflatoxin B1 (AFB1) that is present in the milk of animals that have been fed with AFB1-contaminated feed.

Regulatory limits have been set worldwide for Aflatoxins in food and feed, as well as for AFM1 in milk. AFM1 limits in milk vary in different countries between 0.05 and 0.5 µg/Kg. In the European Union, the limit has been set at 0.05 µg/Kg.

The sensitivity of the I'screen Afla M1 milk assay allows the detection of aflatoxin M1 at concentrations below the regulatory limits set by the European Union. Thanks to the linearity of its dynamic range, it is possible to dilute samples and use the kit in compliance with non-EU regulations, which set concentrations of up to ten times higher than Europe.

The assay is compliant with ISO 14675:2003 (IDF 186:2003).

Receiving the AOAC Performance Tested MethodsSM status demonstrates Eurofins Technologies' commitment to providing high quality test methods for our food safety customers. The I'screen AFLA M1 milk kit is the first screening method to receive AOAC approval for aflatoxin M1 analysis in milk commodities.

About Eurofins Technologies

Building on the experience and scientific excellence of the Eurofins Group, Eurofins Technologies is a global provider of diagnostic technologies in the field of bioanalytical testing for the food, feed, environmental, animal health, and clinical diagnostics industries.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

With over 48,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

