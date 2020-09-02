Mobivity Holdings Corp.: Mobivity to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference Today, September 2, 2020

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer visits and spend in restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced that Dennis Becker, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. PDT/12:20 p.m. EDT.

The LD 500 conference will take place on September 1st through the 4th. To register for the event, please use the following link: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/. Interested parties may join the webcast here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/.

To schedule a one-on-one with Mobivity, please contact mfon@haydenir.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity's Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

