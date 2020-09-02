Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.09.2020
WKN: A12AAH ISIN: FR0011992700 Ticker-Symbol: AYD 
Frankfurt
03.09.20
08:00 Uhr
15,520 Euro
+0,020
+0,13 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATEME SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATEME SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
02.09.2020 | 18:12
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ATEME: NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AS OF AUGUST 31, 2020

Paris, September 2, 2020 - 18.00 CET


NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8-II of Commercial Law)


ATEME shares (ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME) are listed for trading on Euronext Paris, compartment C. Awarded the label of "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance, shares are eligible for French FCPI innovation mutual funds.

Total number of outstanding shares forming the capitalTotal number of voting rights
2020.08.3110,520,563Total theoretical number of voting rights1:11,810,690
Total number of exercisable voting rights²:11,805,706


Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires disclosure whenever there is a threshold disclosure requirement in addition to that related to legal thresholds: no.


1 In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, theoretical voting rights are calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

2 For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares).

About ATEME: ATEME is the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world's largest content and service providers. Listed on Euronext Paris since 2014, ATEME has a history of transforming video delivery, being the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production-ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first genuine video delivery NFV software solution designed to lead service providers' transition to video datacenter. To complement its cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create best-in-class video delivery solutions. ATEME is a leading member of industry forums and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE, actively participated in the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013 and joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec in June 2014. ATEME is headquartered in Vélizy near Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo, Singapore and Sydney. With a commercial presence in 24 countries, ATEME counts 300 employees, including some 100 of the world's leading R&D video experts. In 2019 ATEME served close to 400 customers worldwide with revenues of €66.3 million, of which 93% outside its home market.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

ATEMEINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
Président Directeur Général
Olivier Lambert
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
ateme@actus.fr		Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
acbonjour@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2xwaJRqlGqVxnJpZMtsbZdna2hhk2GWZWLJx5Zra8uab2lhl5hqbZjHZm9lnWhq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64834-ateme_shares-and-voting-rights_2020.08.31.pdf

