EBI Consulting Appoints Nolan and Jeffrey Previte as Co-CEOs

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / EBI Consulting, a leading provider of environmental due diligence, engineering, and environmental health and safety services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nolan Previte and Jeffrey Previte as Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Nolan has served as a key member of EBI's executive and leadership team since 1991 and led the development and growth of EBI's commercial real estate due diligence business. Jeff joined in 2000 and soon built an equally successful national due diligence and permitting business serving the wireless telecommunications industry.

Nolan will continue to serve as President of the organization, and Jeff as Vice Chairman of the board of directors. Founder Frank Previte will continue to serve as Executive Chairman.

Announcing Nolan and Jeff's appointments, Frank Previte said, "Nolan and Jeff have earned this through 50 combined years of tireless and relentless work to help make EBI the great company that it is today. I founded EBI in 1989 to add value to our clients' operations and financial success by identifying, managing, and mitigating environmental risk. Nolan and Jeff both developed enviable and admirable portfolios of blue-chip clientele, and built and led national business development and service delivery teams that are renowned for providing the highest quality, client-oriented, environmental, and engineering services in our markets. I am personally delighted to be handing over the reins to my two sons, both outstanding leaders, with whom I've been lucky to work closely with for so many years."

Reflecting on their appointments, Nolan said, "We are grateful, honored, and excited to have been selected to the next phase of leadership." Jeff added, "Building further on our success is a great fortune and challenge we accept with confidence, determination, and fierce ambition for EBI. Nolan and I both are passionately committed to placing our employees and clients at the center of everything we do."

Since 1989, EBI has worked to develop a comprehensive suite of services and establish an innovative approach to help its clients. EBI strives to redefine what it means to be an AEC service provider and believes in being a consultative partner that collaborates with its clients to deliver forward-looking, high quality, and actionable intelligence that drives smart business decisions.

About EBI Consulting

EBI Consulting provides environmental due diligence, risk and compliance management, energy and sustainability, architecture, and engineering services to a diverse base of top real estate, finance, telecom, life sciences, healthcare, academic/laboratory, and manufacturing clients nationwide, including many "Fortune 500" companies.

Founded in 1989, EBI Consulting is based in Burlington, MA and has over 400 full-time employees located in 40 states across the U.S. EBI has been recognized as one of the nation's 50 fastest growing environmental firms and was named in 2012 - 2020 by Engineering News-Record (enr.com) as one of the Top 200 Environmental Firms in the country. For more information about EBI Consulting, our service offerings, and current open positions, please visit our website at www.ebiconsulting.com.

CONTACT:

Amanda Wimble

Director of Marketing, EBI Consulting

wimble@ebiconsulting.com

(781) 425-5112

SOURCE: EBI Consulting

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604483/EBI-Consulting-Appoints-Nolan-and-Jeffrey-Previte-as-Co-CEOs