Sword Group - Latest News



Sword's business remains buoyant



€2.40 interim dividend decided by the board



H1-2020 Results

Confirmation of the performance during the first semester: overall growth despite the health crisis.

Disposal of the French Activities

The disposal project of our French activities in Services will be completed by the end of September.

Dividend

The positive impact of this disposal operation led the board to decide on an interim dividend of €2.40 per share to be paid on September 14th.

Q3-2020 Results

The overall Q3 trend at the end of August remains promising.

Acquisition

Sword is in the process of taking a majority stake in Lemonade Software Development.

Lemonade is a software development company devoted to assisting customers in their digital strategy, co-creating IT solutions that deliver value. Lemonade operates in Spain, Belgium and Argentina.

This operation will not significantly change our perimeter but will bring us new skills in EU Customs and Education.

Signatures

2 new signatures with the European Institutions:

- New contract of €28 Million signed with the Court of Justice of the European Union. Sword Technologies S.A., a Sword Group company, as member of the MELIUS consortium, has signed a framework contract for the operations and user support of

all IT systems of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

- A €32 Million extension of a Framework contract with the European Parliament.

Tipik SA, a Sword Group company, as member of the CronoComm consortium, has renewed a framework contract aimed at designing and producing content and publications for the internal services and the public of the European Parliament.

Increase of the backlog by €22 Million thanks to these 2 contracts.

Meeting

More information on September 8th at 10:00 am



Sword Group



Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.



As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.



With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.



