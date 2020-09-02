Lief Labs: Field Workers Were Paid Tribute and Will Receive Nutritional Supplement Donations in Recognition of their Essential Work During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Lief Labs provides "Essential Workers Immune Support" supplement donation at August 28th event in Camarillo, CA for distribution to Southern California-Based field workers

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, proudly announced that the company's Lief Cares Donation Program has provided 2,500 bottles of specially formulated Vitamin-C blend nutritional supplements to be distributed over the next six weeks by Feeding Our Farmworkers to hundreds of Southern California-based field workers in highly impoverished areas as a show of commitment and support for this vital and essential work force, particularly during the Coronavirus pandemic. The Lief Cares supplement donation was presented at a special event hosted by a group of local community organizations at McGrath Family Farms in Camarillo, CA, on Friday, August 28th.

According to the Farm Bureau, there are nearly 40,000 field workers in Ventura county alone. Over 500 field workers have tested positive for Coronavirus in Ventura County, which attests to the fact that the health threat that these essential workers face during this pandemic is very real.

The Lief Cares "Essential Workers Immune Support" supplements were manufactured in-house by Lief Labs and feature custom labeled bottles marked with the message, "To Our Essential Workers: We value you. We lift each other. We are stronger together."

Representatives from the hosting community organizations and from Lief Labs spoke at the event regarding the critical work of the community's field workers, as well as the benefits of nutritional supplements for their health and immune support. The program speakers included Phil McGrath, 5th Generation Farmer, McGrath Family Farms; John Hinojosa, Founding Member of Feeding The Front Line; Adel Villalobos, CEO and Founder of Lief Labs; Meg Ligot, Product Development Manager at Lief Labs; Anna Monroy, Chief Operations Officer, Clinicas del Camino Real, Inc. and Arnold Torres, Public Policy Consultant Clinicas del Camino Real, Inc.

In speaking at the event regarding the appreciation for the community's field workers' efforts during the Coronavirus Pandemic, Adel Villalobos, CEO & Founder of Lief, said, "We want to show unity and that we realize that there was a group that was putting food on our table. There was a group that was initially forgotten by many of us and when it was brought to our attention, we realized that we could also be supportive." Villalobos continued, "So, that they're not left behind with nutritional support and that they have what they need to be able to stay healthy and well."

"Feeding Our Farmworkers is grateful to Lief Labs for contributing to the health of our farmworkers during the COVID-19 Pandemic," said Rick Castaniero, Founding Member of Feeding The Front Line. "They are essential workers that work non-stop to feed California and the rest of the world. Keeping these essential workers healthy is more important than ever before."

Arnold Torres from Clinicas del Camino real added, "It is clear that farm workers were already dealing with major challenges such as health disparities, overcrowding housing, income that does not equal a livable wage ($27.00 per hour), before COVID-19 and wild-fires throughout California. Donations are vital and greatly appreciated."

Meg Ligot, Product Development Manager at Lief Labs, said, "It's been extremely rewarding for me as a product developer to have been a part of this project and to know that I'm able to do my part in our community and our essential workers community of farmers by serving them who truly serve us every single day."

About Lief Cares

Noting that COVID-19 was causing a supply shortage of immune support focused supplements, Lief Labs began formulating its own in-house Vitamin-C blend to provide immune health support supplements for its team of dedicated Lief employees, as the firm continued to operate as an essential business during the pandemic.

Lief wanted to recognize other front-line workers in their community and the firm launched the Lief Cares donation program in May of this year with the specially labeled, "First Responders Immune Support" supplement donation program. Through the initial Lief Cares donation program efforts, Lief has donated over 1,000 bottles of the Lief Cares First Responders Immune Support supplements for distribution to first responders local to Lief's Valencia, CA headquarters and in other regions throughout the state. Lief plans to continue this valuable charitable initiative by identifying other areas of need where Lief Cares can help to inspire, elevate and enrich the lives of the firm's community.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements with 170 employees. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, full-service cGMP* manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

*Current Good Manufacturing Practice

