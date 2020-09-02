ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), today announced that management will present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference, hosted by LD Micro and taking place virtually September 1 - 4, 2020. The company's presentation will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2pmET.

Francois Michelon, Chief Executive Officer of ENDRA, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020 Time: 2:00pm Eastern Time - Track 4 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36782

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD 500 virtual investor conference or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your LD Micro representative.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology that mirrors some applications similar to CT or MRI, but at 50X lower cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with one million ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures.www.endrainc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, such as the expectations regarding commercializing the TAEUS device, establishing evaluation reference sites and initial sales in Europe, receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulatory approval, and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on our business plans; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com

Media Relations Contact:

Denise DiMeglio

(610) 228-2102

denise@gregoryfca.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Joe Hassett

(484) 686-6600

joeh@gregoryfca.com

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604539/ENDRA-Life-Sciences-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-500-Virtual-Conference