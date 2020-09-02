Sparta Group: Sparta Expands Demonstration of COVID-19 Safety Tools for Government Official and Church Leaders

CALGARY, ABC/ ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital" or "Sparta") has been invited to take part in a robotic antimicrobial deployment demonstration for government officials at Saint Clare of Assisi Roman-Catholic Church in Woodbridge. This comes after the Company signed a recently announced licensing and development agreement that gives them access to a family of powerful antimicrobial compounds to distribute throughout the North American trucking and busing industry.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Sparta President, John O'Bireck will be on hand at Saint Clare of Assisi Parish in Woodbridge Ontario, along with partner iPro Pathogen Protection Limited ("iPro") to demonstrate the application of the specially formulated antimicrobial surface disinfectant that was developed to last up to 30 days on just about any type of surface. The demonstration will be done using a special dispersion robot, designed by Aero Concepts of Ottawa, specifically for this type of application.

The Honorable, Michael Tobolo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addiction for the province of Ontario will be among the attendees for the demonstration, along with head scientist and co-founder of iPro, Mr. Sean Patrick. Mr. Sam Marotta, CEO and co-founder of iPro will also be present. Mr. O'Bireck and the others will have the opportunity to explain how Sparta is offering the antimicrobial to both the trucking and busing sectors and how the benefits provided for the trucking industry can likewise be useful elsewhere, such as in churches and other places where people congregate.

As outlined in a July 23rd news release, Sparta signed an exclusive 10-year licensing agreement, as part of their COVID-19 safety package, with NME Ltd. (aka iPro) to pave the way for providing truckers with an effective protectant as we all struggle with the ongoing worldwide pandemic. School buses are classified as trucks but with much more precious cargo. And since the new school year is just around the corner, Sparta has been getting a lot of attention lately. The antimicrobial is being distributed through Sparta TruckSuite Canada division.

The compounds that Sparta has licensed are FDA, EPA and Health Canada registered and have the ability to kill 99.99% of dangerous viruses, bacteria and microbes on contact, including SARS and MRSA. In addition, the nanotechnology formulations have been designed to create a continuous antimicrobial shield that prevents such organisms from attaching to the surface where they have been applied, without risk to humans, animals or crops.

The chemistry is such that a matrix of microscopic swords (approximately 4 nanometers in length) makes strong microbe control possible. It is a system of mechanical germ and microbe removal that works without the addition of harmful chemicals, biocides or poisons by magnetically drawing microbes to the surface so the swords can destroy them; piercing and electrocuting the offenders.

In contrast, traditional antimicrobials work by leaching, or off-gassing of poisonous substances that have often hampered worldwide efforts to control environmental contamination as they tend to control some germs while not addressing others. As a result, this can allow organisms to adapt; which in turn could potentially create resistant bacteria or so-called superbugs.

While Sparta is focused on helping truck and bus drivers during these unprecedented times, they also recognize that there are many others who are concerned about safety. Saint Clare of Assisi at 150 St. Francis Avenue in Woodbridge has an active, dedicated congregation. The Parish's Rev. Msgr. John Borean has been looking for ways to keep their parishioners safe and the demonstration will give them a good sense of how the antimicrobial is applied. Sparta and iPro also see this as an opportunity to share their efforts with the Ontario government.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses. Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAY". Additional information is available on our website at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About iPro

iPro Pathogen Protection Limited (a.k.a. NME Ltd.) is a Canadian product development, manufacturer and wholesale distribution company that provides products to a number of market verticals in Canada and throughout the rest of the world. Their products include, a family of patented slip-resistant coatings for use on floors, stairs, bathtubs showers and for footwear, a line of antimicrobial hand sanitizers, a family of long-term surface disinfectant and fogging solutions, a longer-term surface disinfectant and fogging solution, a line of air filters for residential and commercial applications and various forms of highly sought after custom Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including masks, various styles of protective gowns, protective shields, goggles, gloves, shoe covers, etc.

John O'Bireck, President & CTO

Email: jobireck@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this news release and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, statements pertaining to the agreement and relationship between Illumineris and Sensor Suite, including but not limited to development of the integrated platform, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, necessary financing and risks associated with the environmental technologies industry in general. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

SOURCE: Sparta Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604543/Sparta-Expands-Demonstration-of-COVID-19-Safety-Tools-for-Government-Official-and-Church-Leaders