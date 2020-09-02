Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.09.2020
ACCESSWIRE
02.09.2020 | 22:20
Nature's Sunshine Products: Nature's Sunshine to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 10, 2020

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, has been invited to present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

Nature's Sunshine management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 10th at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 9th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
NATR@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Nature's Sunshine Products



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604515/Natures-Sunshine-to-Present-at-the-9th-Annual-Gateway-Conference-on-September-10-2020

