Technavio has been monitoring the biopolymer coatings market and it is poised to grow by USD 336.80 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Covestro AG, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., and Novamont Spa are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.
Rising demand for bio-based polymers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the drawbacks of using biopolymers in coatings might hamper market growth.
Biopolymer Coatings Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Biopolymer Coatings Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Nitrocellulose
- Cellulose Esters
- Starch
- Natural Wax
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Biopolymer Coatings Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The biopolymer coatings market report covers the following areas:
- Biopolymer Coatings Market Size
- Biopolymer Coatings Market Trends
- Biopolymer Coatings Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the potential use of biopolymers based nanocomposites as one of the prime reasons driving the Biopolymer Coatings Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Biopolymer Coatings Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist biopolymer coatings market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the biopolymer coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the biopolymer coatings market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biopolymer coatings market, vendors
