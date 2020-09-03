Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Files Annual Information Form and Technical Report for the Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has filed an Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "AIF") and a technical report (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in respect of the "Bralorne Gold Project, located in Bralorne, British Columbia". The Technical Report includes the Mineral Resource Estimate as outlined in the table below, which updates the historical resource estimate. The Technical Report has an effective date of July 24, 2020 and includes information on the Bralorne Gold Project up to that date. Both the AIF and the Technical Report may be found on the Company's website or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Terry Harbort, President & CEO stated, "The Technical Report updates the historical resource prepared by the prior owner, Avino Silver & Gold Mines, at the Bralorne Gold Project. The current resource estimate is limited to the area between the historic Bralorne and King mines where Avino concentrated its test mining activities and does not include any of the recent exploration drilling conducted by Talisker since acquiring the Project. The Technical Report also provides an update on activities undertaken by Talisker since the acquisition of the Project in December 2019 including the expansion of the Project through various land acquisitions and details of the Company's 2020 drill program."

Mineral Resource for Bralorne Gold Project Vein Measured Indicated Measured & Indicated Inferred Tons Au opt Au Ounces Tons Au opt Au Ounces Tons Au opt Au Ounces Tons Au opt Au Ounces 51b FW 8,000 0.265 2,000 29,000 0.210 6,000 38,000 0.222 8,000 136,000 0.203 26,000 51bFW/HW 25,000 0.620 16,000 25,000 0.667 16,000 35,000 0.415 14,000 Alhambra 15,000 0.284 4,000 15,000 0.275 4,000 30,000 0.280 8,000 9,000 0.204 2,000 BK 21,000 0.481 10,000 47,000 0.351 16,000 68,000 0.391 26,000 35,000 0.184 6,000 BK-9870 6,000 0.548 3,000 7,000 0.277 2,000 13,000 0.396 5,000 2,000 0.243 1,000 BKN 35,000 0.380 13,000 35,000 0.380 13,000 44,000 0.314 14,000 Prince 0 12,000 0.173 2,000 Shaft 40,000 0.283 11,000 40,000 0.283 11,000 24,000 0.283 7,000 Taylor 13,000 0.174 2,000 1,000 0.174 3,000 21,000 0.235 5,000 TOTAL 49,000 0.394 19,000 211,000 0.341 72,000 260,000 0.351 91,000 317,000 0.231 78,000

Notes:

Numbers are rounded and therefore may not add up exactly. Mineral Resources reported demonstrate reasonable prospect of eventual economic extraction, as required under NI 43-101. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, and other relevant issues. Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could have been upgraded to Indicated Resources.

The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Bralorne Gold Project in the Technical Report was prepared by Mr. Garth Kirkham (P.Geo), Principal of Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is July 24, 2020. Mr. Garth Kirkham is an independent "Qualified Person" pursuant to NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved the technical information relating to the Mineral Resource Estimate in this press release. For additional information, including with respect to the key assumptions, parameters and methods used in respect of the Mineral Resource Estimate, refer to Technical Report available on SEDAR.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 291,339 hectares over 322 claims, six leases and 181 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information please contact:

Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer

terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com

+1 416 361 2808

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Talisker Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604566/Talisker-Files-Annual-Information-Form-and-Technical-Report-for-the-Bralorne-Gold-Project