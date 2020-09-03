Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
NEWS-BOMBE schlägt ein! Experten staunen! Damit war nicht zu rechnen!
03.09.2020
All-New Hyundai Tucson Adds Revolutionary Redesign

  • The all-new Hyundai Tucson is the first C-SUV in its class to be available in both short and long wheelbases, depending on the region, to meet diverse market needs
  • Tucson's 'Parametric Dynamics' exterior design theme features bold, angular surfaces and cutting-edge illumination
  • The new dual cockpit layout is intuitively optimized for a high-tech user experience

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today revealed the first images of its all-new Tucson. New design highlights include the latest evolution of Hyundai's signature headlamp architecture called 'Parametric Hidden Lights' and a dual cockpit layout that offers personalized space intuitively optimized for a high-tech user experience. The images hint at innovative features befitting Tucson's signature boldness and pioneering spirit.

All-New Hyundai Tucson

The all-new Tucson's world premiere press conference will be streamed online around the world on September 15th at 9:30 a.m. KST. The livestream, a teaser video and images are available at hyundai.com and Hyundai's social media channels.

For its fourth generation, Hyundai took the all-new Tucson to the next level of automotive design, making it the first C-SUV in its class to be available in two different dimensions, while sharing the same name.

"The mission of 'Sensuous Sportiness' is to elevate the emotional qualities of automotive design. We want our customers to feel moved. With the all-new Tucson, we are introducing its ultimate evolution and a definitive statement about Hyundai's unstoppable forward momentum," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "Tucson's advanced, experimental design is true to its pioneering spirit and raises the game in the industry's most competitive segment."

Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design identity, first introduced on the new Elantra, brings an emotional punch to Tucson's avant-garde 'Parametric Dynamics' design theme.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company offers a range of world-class vehicles and mobility services in more than 200 countries. Hyundai Motor sold more than 4.4 million vehicles globally in 2019, and currently employs some 120,000 personnel worldwide. The company is enhancing its product lineup with vehicles designed to help usher in a more sustainable future, while offering innovative solutions to real-world mobility challenges. Through the process Hyundai aims to facilitate 'Progress for Humanity' with smart mobility solutions that vitalize connections between people and provide quality time to its customers.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com
http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247647/Hyundai_Tucson_1.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
