

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to contract in August, and at a slightly faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Thursday with services PMI score of 45.0.



That's down from 45.4 in July and it moves farther beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, activity and new orders decreased again, while staffing levels were scaled back again and there was a slight fall in input costs.



The survey also showed that the composite index climbed to 45.2 from 44.9 in the previous month.



