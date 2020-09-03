The first awards ceremony of 2020 HICOOL Entrepreneurship Competition and the HICOOL Global Entrepreneur Summit will be held on September 12, revealing the list of the 100 winners.

Since its opening in May, the competition has attracted more than 2000 projects from more than 80 countries to register with 600 entries in the preliminary contest and 246 in the semi-final.

The five recipients of first prize will receive 2 million RMB (USD 280,000). 1 million RMB (USD 140,000) and 500,000 RMB (USD 70,000) will be given to 15 second prize and 30 third prize winners respectively, and the 50 honorable mention winners will each have 200,000 RMB (USD 28,000). Talent Scout Award winners will each receive 500,000 RMB (USD 70,000).

Winning projects will be eligible to apply for direct investment from venture capitals which can offer a total of 1 billion RMB (USD 140 million) for the entrepreneurs.

The summit, featuring in-depth discussions on industry trends, is joined by top investors and company heads including Zhang Lei, founder and CEO of Hillhouse Capital Management; Kai-fu Lee, chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures; Sir Danny Alexander, vice president of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and Liu Qingfeng, president of iFLYTEK.

Besides the industry leaders, experts such as Pierre Vialettes, global head of technology scouting at Airbus and Leslie Maasdorp, vice president and CFO of the New Development Bank are also expected to share their insights on the development of industries including artificial intelligence, intelligent manufacturing of automobile and technological innovation at the summit.

In addition, HICOOL is partnering with renowned institution investors, industry giants, industrial parks and international talent communities such as COFCO Xiangyun Town to hold a variety of satellite events, aiming to boost exchange between investors, innovation departments of leading companies and start-ups.

Besides setting up a stage for global start-ups, HICOOL also builds a bridge between the entrepreneurs and the government and our partners in the business sector, in a mission to empower and facilitate the winning projects in business outreach, policy interpretation and partnership matching in Beijing.

About HICOOL

By gathering and supporting science and technology entrepreneur projects across the globe, HICOOL Global Entrepreneur Summit and Entrepreneurship Competition aims to be a leading tech event in China in 2020, bringing new momentum to the country's entrepreneurial eco-system.

