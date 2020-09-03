Infinity Shields: Hyper Green Technology(R)--- The Future of Surface Protection

Infinity Shields® Multi-Purpose Surface Protectant Wins 'The Most Innovative Product Award' at The Home Depot's 2020 Annual Partners Conference

COCONUT CREEK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Surface cleanliness is more crucial today than ever before, and Infinity Shields' proprietary surface protectant is the industry standard.

"We realized the need for an all-in-one product that could clean and protect any surface from fabric to fiberglass and from wires to wrought iron," said Jimmy Howard, Co-founder of Infinity Shields®, which is home to our EPA approved manufacturing facility based in Coconut Creek, Fl.

With his son and co-founder, Tyler Howard, both focused on developing a formula that would eliminate the need for a dozen other products.

"We tested, perfected, manufactured, distributed, and then marketed our patented flagship product, Infinity Shields® Multi-Purpose Surface Protectant," Howard said. "It not only removes dirt and grime but also creates an invisible, long-lasting barrier of protection from such buildup and comes in various essential lite scents."

"Infinity Shields® protects indoor and outdoor surfaces long term by blocking the staining and damage from mold, mildew, algae, rust, and corrosion."

"Our product also simultaneously eliminates the worst odor and smoke stench on contact," Howard said. "Retailers call it a 'Clean Sweep Product' because it eliminates the need for multiple products that solely perform one function then occupy shelf space.

The patented Infinity Shields® Multi-Purpose Surface Protectant contains a proprietary Hyper Green Technology® that has demonstrated results superior to traditional cleaning products, while still being gentle to use. Infinity Shields® products with Hyper Green® technology are water-based, non-toxic, non-corrosive, and has a pH balance of 7.0.

"Tyler and I created a Hyper Green® formula with multiple uses for multiple surfaces that had better long-term performance appealing to both industrial and household consumers, because it saves time and money," he said.

Once introduced on the market, Fortune 500 companies quickly determined that Infinity Shields® protected their most valuable assets.

"Fortune 500 companies including medical centers, assisted living facilities, solid waste companies, auto rental companies, and a cruise ship line use, and praise Infinity Shields® because of its superior performance in eliminating, protecting, and inhibiting microorganisms and odors from the treated surface," Howard said.

Since 2015, residential and commercial properties, schools, pet stores, smoke shops, have chosen Infinity Shields® to replace dozens of single-use products.

The product's reputation for protecting surfaces and eliminating odor and smoke better than any other brand on the market culminated in early 2020 when Infinity Shields® outperformed more than a thousand other products to win "The Most Innovative Product Award" at The Home Depot's Annual Partners Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. It also landed in the top five most sustainable products.

"We were truly honored to be in the company of the best products this country has to offer and showcased by the nation's leading DIY retailer, The Home Depot," Howard said. Infinity Shields® is currently available in ready to use 32 oz trigger sprayers, one-gallon jugs, 65 oz concentrated hose rinse which once hooked up to your hose reaches 20 feet covering approximately 5500 square feet. Scents include Cherry, Peppermint, Fresh & Clean, and Floral and are available at The Home Depot.

Currently, Infinity Shields® with its efficacy has petitioned the EPA for an emergency exemption for COVID-19 as a surface protectant, for protection up to seven days with one application.

The Infinity Shields® product line also includes:

The Blast 1.67oz To-Go Smoke & Odor Eliminator Infinity Shields® FDA-approved Gel Hand Sanitizer with Aloe

For more information, visit www.infinityshields.com or Homedepot.com, and follow Infinity Shields® on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

