The global electronic adhesives market size is expected to grow by USD 3.49 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The growing demand for safety features, comfort, stability, and high performance has increased the use of electronic components in vehicles. Automobile manufacturers are increasingly incorporating new safety features such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS), sensors, detectors, navigation systems, battery monitoring systems, infotainment systems, and climate control devices among others in their vehicles. Moreover, the rising demand for EVs has further increased the adoption of electronic components in vehicles. The increasing penetration of electronic components in modern vehicles has increased the demand for electronic adhesives in the automobile industry. This is one of the key factors which is expected to drive the growth of the global electronic adhesives market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increase in the number of product launches will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Electronic Adhesives Market: Increase in the Number of Product Launches

Vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios with successive product launches. This is helping them to increase their revenue flow and expand their consumer base. The introduction of new products is also providing vendors an advantage over their competitors. Several vendors are developing next-generation materials with electromagnetic capabilities that can be used in new and emerging end-user applications. Such innovative product launches by vendors are expected to boost the growth of the global electronic adhesives market during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the increasing strategic acquisitions and

partnerships will have a significant impact on the growth of the electronic

adhesives market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst

at Technavio.

Electronic Adhesives Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the electronic adhesives market by product (electrically conductive adhesives, thermally conductive adhesives, UV curing adhesives, and others), application (surface mounting, conformal coating, wire tacking, and potting and encapsulation), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the global electronic adhesives market share in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as rapid industrialization, urbanization, increasing disposable income, and new construction activities.

