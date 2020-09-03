Technavio has been monitoring the personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation industry and it is poised to grow by USD 241.49 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Robust growth in global aerospace industry is one of the key factors driving market growth.
- What are the top players in the market?
- 3M, Ansell, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elacin International B.V., Honeywell International Inc., KIMBERLY-CLARK Corp., Magid Glove Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, MSA Safety Incorporated, Phonak Communications AG, and Rhine Air are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- APAC
- What is the major trend in the market?
- Advances in technology such as app-based service for worker protection, equipment replacements, and quick-response situations is a major growth factor for the market.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M, Ansell, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elacin International B.V., Honeywell International Inc., KIMBERLY-CLARK Corp., Magid Glove Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, MSA Safety Incorporated, Phonak Communications AG, and Rhine Air are some of the major market participants. The robust growth in the global aerospace industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.
Robust growth in global aerospace industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Personal Protective Equipment Market for Aerospace and Aviation Industry 2020-2024: Segmentation
Personal Protective Equipment Market for Aerospace and Aviation Industry is segmented as below:
- Product
- Hearing Protection
- Protective Clothing
- Foot and Arm Protection
- Head Eye and Face Protection
- Respiratory Protection
- Fall Protection
- Geographic Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Personal Protective Equipment Market for Aerospace and Aviation Industry 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation industry report covers the following areas:
- Personal Protective Equipment Market Size for Aerospace and Aviation Industry
- Personal Protective Equipment Market Trends for Aerospace and Aviation Industry
- Personal Protective Equipment Market analysis for Aerospace and Aviation Industry
This study identifies advances in technology such as app-based service for worker protection, equipment replacements, and quick-response situations as one of the prime reasons driving the personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation industry growth during the next few years.
Personal Protective Equipment Market for Aerospace and Aviation Industry 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation industry, including some of the vendors such as 3M, Ansell, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elacin International B.V., Honeywell International Inc., KIMBERLY-CLARK Corp., Magid Glove Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, MSA Safety Incorporated, Phonak Communications AG, and Rhine Air. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Personal Protective Equipment Market for Aerospace and Aviation Industry 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist personal protective equipment market growth for aerospace and aviation industry during the next five years
- Estimation of the personal protective equipment market size for aerospace and aviation industry and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation industry
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal protective equipment market vendors for aerospace and aviation industry
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Hearing protection Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Protective clothing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Foot and arm protection Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Head eye and face protection Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Respiratory protection Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fall protection Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M
- Ansell
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Elacin International B.V.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- KIMBERLY-CLARK Corp.
- Magid Glove Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC
- MSA Safety Incorporated
- Phonak Communications AG
- Rhine Air
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
