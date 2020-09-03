

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) reported first half net profit, Group share, of 311 million euros, a decline of 20% from previous year. Earnings per share was 1.80 euros compared to 2.27 euros. Normalized earnings per share was 2.80 euros compared to 2.90 euros. Excluding the transitional tax expense, normalized earnings per share was 2.95 euros compared to 3.08 euros.



First half revenues was 7.58 billion euros, an increase of 8.2% on a reported basis and 7.9% at constant exchange rates. The company noted that the consolidation of Altran had a material impact on its second quarter revenues. On an organic basis, revenue was down 3.4% for the first half period. Bookings were 7.84 billion euros, up 10.3% at constant exchange rates year-on-year.



The Group generated organic free cash flow of 106 million euros, compared to 90 million euros, prior year.



For 2020, the company projects: revenue growth at constant exchange rates of between 12.5% and 14.0%, with an estimated contribution from acquisitions of 17.0%; an operating margin reduction of 0.6 to 0.9 points compared to the 2019 rate of 12.3%; and organic free cash flow above 900 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CAPGEMINI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de