Technavio has been monitoring the oligonucleotide therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by USD 901.18 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 10%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Increasing incidence of cancer is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the top players in the market?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck Co. Inc., Miragen Therapeutics Inc., PCI Biotech Holding ASA, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

Europe

What is the major trend of the market?

Increased availability of approved drugs is a major growth factor for the market.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 9.51%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck Co. Inc., Miragen Therapeutics Inc., PCI Biotech Holding ASA, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing incidence of cancer will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing incidence of cancer has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:

Application Neurological Disorders Cancer Others

Technology Antisense/RNAi Oligonucleotides Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our oligonucleotide therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market size

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market trends

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market analysis

This study identifies increased availability of approved drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the oligonucleotide therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the oligonucleotide therapeutics market, including some of the vendors such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck Co. Inc., Miragen Therapeutics Inc., PCI Biotech Holding ASA, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the oligonucleotide therapeutics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist oligonucleotide therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the oligonucleotide therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the oligonucleotide therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oligonucleotide therapeutics market vendors

