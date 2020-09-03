Major European Telecoms Operator chooses Corero for their DDoS Protection

AMERSHAM, Buckinghamshire, England, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS), a leading provider of real-time, high-performance Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) defense solutions, announces that it has recently won a three-year agreement via its partnership with Juniper Networks to deliver real-time DDoS protection for a leading European telecoms operator.

Under the terms of the agreement, Corero will provide their award winning Smartwall DDoS protection products and services, allowing the Operator to defend its infrastructure against the continuously evolving threat posed by malicious DDoS botnets.

This agreement has been won in partnership with Juniper and further demonstrates demand for our market leading SmartWall Threat Defense Director DDoS protection software. The need for scalable real-time DDoS detection and protection is growing exponentially as malicious botnets begin to proliferate hand-in-hand with the increasing global deployments of IoT, 5G and Edge technologies. No telecoms operator is immune from these potential threats and the interest in Telecoms infrastructure protection is expected to increase.

"We are delighted to add to our list of prestigious worldwide customers this leading European operator," commented Lionel Chmilewsky, Chief Executive Officer of Corero. "This win demonstrates our ability to expand our international reach into the major Telecommunications Operator domain and we are very pleased to have won this deal in conjunction with Juniper, with whom we have a strategic and growing partnership."

