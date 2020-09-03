Represents Advanced Group 3 Detonator Technology

Titan Division of Hunting Energy Services, a subsidiary of Hunting PLC, the international energy services company, today announced the addition of the Exploding Foil Initiator (EFI) to their ControlFire cartridge product line.

Hunting's ControlFire EFI cartridge is an inherently safe, addressable, plug-and-play detonator. The EFI, a Group 3 detonator as defined by API RP 67, has the highest possible safety designation in the industry.

The EFI cartridge is the safest detonator ever introduced into the oilfield industry: no primary explosive is used, intrinsically radio frequency safe, electrostatic safe and protected by ControlFire technology from stray voltage.

