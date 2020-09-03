Key facts

SEK chooses FIS to digitize and modernize its commercial lending platform.

FIS platform will provide a single, end to end credit life cycle solution to enable a streamlined process for deal structuring, risk assessment and execution.

The Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK), which finances Swedish exporters, their subsidiaries, and foreign customers, has chosen financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) to digitize and modernize its commercial lending platform to enhance service to its clients and streamline costs.

Owned and operated by the government of Sweden, SEK is chartered with enhancing the competitiveness of the country's export industry by ensuring access to sustainable credit alternatives. As part of a broader technology modernization initiative, SEK was looking to integrate disparate loan origination systems and processes into a single, modern platform for use by its internal stakeholders in servicing exporter clients.

SEK will be utilizing the FIS Commercial Loan Origination (CLO) and FIS Ambit Optimist solutions, which are part of the FIS Commercial Lending suite, to digitize the full life cycle of the credit lending process from loan origination and risk assessment, through credit approval, presentation and ongoing loan servicing.

"The commercial loan origination process is changing quickly, and FIS is committed to helping our clients stay ahead of the changes and be successful," said Nasser Khodri, SVP of Sell-side, Capital Markets at FIS. "At a time when businesses need rapid access to capital more than ever, digitizing the credit and lending process can provide a competitive edge while reducing costs and providing a superior customer experience."

The FIS solution will provide SEK analysts and service representatives a single, integrated view of customer information, status of credit requests, and other workflow all accessible via an easy-to-use user interface. SEK team members will be able to tap into an up-to-date, centralized repository of deal information and documentation, enhancing decision-making.

