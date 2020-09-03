Technavio has been monitoring the slimming tea market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.02 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the factors driving the market growth?

Consumer focus on weight reduction is a major growth factor for the market.

Consumer focus on weight reduction is a major growth factor for the market.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6%.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6%.

adagio teas, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Associated British Foods Plc, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, ITO EN Ltd., Nestle SA, Tata Sons Private ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (International Beverage Holdings Ltd.), The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Unilever Group, are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Focus on reducing weight is the major factor driving the market.

Focus on reducing weight is the major factor driving the market.

The APAC region will contribute 45% of the market share

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. adagio teas, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Associated British Foods Plc, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, ITO EN Ltd., Nestle SA, Tata Sons Private ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (International Beverage Holdings Ltd.), The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Consumer focus on weight reduction has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Slimming Tea Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Slimming Tea Market is segmented as below:

Product Green Tea Herbal Tea Others

Distribution Channel Retail Stores Online Channels

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America



Slimming Tea Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The slimming tea market report covers the following areas:

Slimming Tea Market Size

Slimming Tea Market Trends

Slimming Tea Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies awareness about weight management as one of the prime reasons driving the slimming tea market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Slimming Tea Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist slimming tea market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the slimming tea market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the slimming tea market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of slimming tea market, vendors

