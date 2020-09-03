

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales rose at a faster rate in July, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Retail sales grew by working-day adjusted 4.2 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.7 percent increase in June.



Sale of non-food products rose 10.3 percent yearly in July and food, beverages and tobacco increased 5.9 percent



Meanwhile, sales of motor fuels in specialized stores decreased 4.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 3.9 percent in July, after a 6.1 percent increase in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 4.7 percent annually in July and grew 10.3 percent from the prior month.



