

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat is set to issue euro area retail sales data for July. Economists forecast sales to rise 1.5 percent on month, following a 5.7 percent rise in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the franc, it recovered against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1832 against the greenback, 125.72 against the yen, 1.0785 against the franc and 0.8890 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



