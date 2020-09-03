Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 02-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.38p

INCLUDING current year revenue 259.55p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 247.53p

INCLUDING current year revenue 252.70p