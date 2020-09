WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Synalloy Corp. (SYN) said that due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has suspended all fiscal 2020 guidance and is not providing guidance at this time.



