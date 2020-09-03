Behavox, which provides the world's only AI-based data operating platform that enables enterprises to aggregate, analyze, and act on their entire organization's data, today announced that it has been recognized as the "Best RegTech Solution" by the HFM European Technology Awards, a business intelligence organization for hedge fund professionals.

Behavox is a leading global provider of financial regulatory compliance solutions that helps firms prevent debilitating, brand-damaging, and company-ending events. Behavox uncovers risk hiding within a business quickly and accurately before it's too late. It catches "true positives" before they result in fines or revenue disruption.

"It is particularly timely that Behavox receives the honor of 'best regulatory technology solution' as the threat of misconduct is higher today than ever before," said Erkin Adylov, Founder and CEO of Behavox. "With today's work environment, our clients are tasked with managing a challenging, decentralized risk map. We are pleased to be acknowledged for our agile solution that helps clients uncover compliance and conduct risks hiding in their business."

Behavox is frequently recognized for its achievements in financial regulatory technology. Just last week the company was awarded the "Best AI Solution" for its industry-leading AI product by AI Breakthrough.

Today's award marks the second year in a row that Behavox has been recognized by HFM Technology for its ground-breaking data operating platform. Last year, Behavox won the "Most Disruptive Technology Solution" at the 2019 HFM European Technology Awards. Behavox's full suite of AI-powered solutions was recognized for disrupting the sector and helping organizations manage compliance and employee conduct.

The HFM European Technology Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation in ground-breaking hedge fund technologies. This year's program was judged by an expert panel of chief technology officers on a range of criteria including business growth, client service, solving problems relevant to hedge fund managers, innovation, and product development.

Behavox's AI/ML-powered data operating platform allows firms to aggregate, analyze, and act on all their internal data. Firms can uncover market abuse, conflict of interest, and many other compliance-related scenarios across multiple languages and communication channels, making Behavox the most comprehensive, multilingual solution for multinational corporations.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the leading, end-to-end Data Operating Platform that enables organizations to aggregate, analyze, and act on their internal data. As a high-growth technology company, our mission is to organize and make useful all communications data on Earth. Through advanced analytics and machine learning, Behavox is your organization's single-entry point for internal data.

Behavox, founded in 2014, is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Singapore and Montréal. For more information visit here.

