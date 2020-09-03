Technavio has been monitoring the pharmaceutical contract packaging market and it is poised to grow by 7.07 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AmerisourceBergen Corp., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Berlin Packaging, Berry Global Group Inc., Bilcare Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, FedEx Corp., SCHOTT AG, and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of anti-counterfeit packaging technology might hamper market growth.

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market is segmented as below:

Packaging Plastic Bottles Blister Packs Pouches Parenteral Containers Pre-filled Syringes

Geography North America APAC Europe MEA South America



Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pharmaceutical contract packaging market report covers the following areas:

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market size

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market trends

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing opportunities due to patent expiration of drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical contract packaging market growth during the next few years.

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pharmaceutical contract packaging market, including some of the vendors such as AmerisourceBergen Corp., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Berlin Packaging, Berry Global Group Inc., Bilcare Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, FedEx Corp., SCHOTT AG, and WestRock Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pharmaceutical contract packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmaceutical contract packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pharmaceutical contract packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pharmaceutical contract packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical contract packaging market vendors

