iProov Security Operations Centre (iSOC) monitors and manages threats from increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, including the use of deepfakes

State-of-the-art facility secures biometric assurance across all geographies to protect organizations against the risk of evolving attacks

Survey data shows that 88% of consumers think online security threats are growing and 75% would be more likely to use an online service that protects against deepfake crime

iProov has launched the world's first system of global threat intelligence for biometric assurance. The iProov Security Operations Centre (iSOC) combines technology, process and people to monitor and manage the rapidly evolving landscape of biometric cyber-crime. It further secures iProov's Genuine Presence Assurance technology and protects organizations and individuals against the growing threat of AI-driven cyber-attacks, including deepfakes.

Biometrics have become the technology of choice for digital user authentication, enabling individuals to securely and effortlessly unlock devices and access online services, such as bank accounts and health records. Face biometrics offer simplicity and ease for frequent user authentication, while delivering the highest levels of online security for Genuine Presence Assurance is the user the right person, a real person, authenticating right now? This makes it ideal for all types of organisations, including those most sensitive to security, like governments, banks and travel and health providers.

iProov's iSOC acts as the nerve center for its cloud-based Genuine Presence Assurance solutions. Cyber-criminality continues to grow, as fraudsters attempt to take over or manipulate legitimate customer accounts for financial gain, to compromise national security, or to cause disruption and social disintegration by impersonation. The lower cost of technology and improved processing power, combined with the explosion in publicly available deepfake technology, make it easier for criminals to create these attacks at scale, inexpensively and with minimal efforts, with potentially devastating implications.

iProov's iSOC combines advanced machine-learning technology with responsive processes to provide resilience against the emergence of ever more sophisticated attacks. iProov's Genuine Presence Assurance technology is providing governments and enterprises in financial services, healthcare, and travel with presentation attack detection (PAD), replay attack detection (RAD), and deepfake attack detection (DAD). iSOC's threat intelligence provides forewarning of major new attacks and enables iProov to prepare and defend against them. The world has seen how failure to prepare against threats in other sectors of cybersecurity has led to the phenomenon of sudden ransomware storms; iSOC will help prevent biometric attack storms.

iSOC has played a key role in enabling iProov to pass audit for certification against demanding security standards, such as eIDAS, conducted by stringent auditors like TÜV. These demand robust business processes for monitoring and management of attacks. Thanks to iSOC, iProov is the only provider of biometric assurance to have passed such audits.

Concern about deepfake crime and online security is growing. iProov data shows that UK and US consumers believe user authentication is more important than ever, with 81% believing that biometrics will be used more in the future to assure identity online.

75% of respondents would be more likely to use online services that protect against deepfakes

85% agree deepfakes will make it harder to trust what they see online

72% believe the need to authenticate identity is more important than ever before

81% believe biometrics will be used more in the future to assure identity online

88% believe online security threats are growing

Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO at iProov, said; "Providers of biometric assurance will be faced by extremely clever and well-resourced attackers. An unmonitored cybersecurity solution is a dangerous thing. Without the means to detect and remedy exploits as they emerge, a system is highly vulnerable. That includes face verification solutions.

"Our key advantage is the intelligence that we gather about attacks. iSOC is the way we gather and process that information, so it's fundamental to securing the resilience of our solutions. This is why forward-thinking organizations choose iProov to provide biometric authentication. We deliver verifiable confidence in the future to our enterprise customers and their end users."

Survey methodology and data breakdown

Methodology: 1000 UK consumers and 1000 US consumers were surveyed in March 2020 by Propeller Insights on behalf of iProov.

About iProov

Founded in 2011, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to remotely verify customer identity. Used for onboarding, logon, and authentication, customers include the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), Rabobank, ING and others. iProov's unique patented technology provides Genuine Presence Assurance, ensuring that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks, replay attacks, and the emerging threat of deepfakes. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

