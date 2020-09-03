OneTrust Earns Highest Scores Across All Categories in KuppingerCole Privacy & Consent Management Report

OneTrust is the only vendor to earn the highest designation ("strong positive") in all nine evaluated categories

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced it is a leader with the highest scores across all categories in the KuppingerCole Privacy & Consent Management Leadership Compass. The comprehensive report researched and compared 14 consent management platforms (CMPs) on a variety of categories, technology capabilities and use cases. In the report, OneTrust is the only vendor to receive "strong positive" marks on all nine evaluated categories. KuppingerCole also placed OneTrust in the highest position in each of the report's six vendor comparison graphs and awarded OneTrust the top marks in each of the eight evaluated product features, including cookie and tracker approach, preference customization, consumer control, and data risk management.

OneTrust is the most widely used consent management solution to help companies in all industries collect, manage, and signal valid consent and preferences in accordance with global privacy laws like the GDPR and CCPA. With tools designed for marketers, publishers, and advertisers, OneTrust helps organizations design transparent user experiences to collect consent before delivering personalized content or ads and placing cookies on web browsers or mobile apps.

According the report, "OneTrust is a fast-growing player in this market. Its Privacy Management Suite is a complete offering of data inventories, cookie management, preference setting, and compliance progress. OneTrust takes a multi-stakeholder approach to meet the needs of legal departments, marketing departments, and end-users."

KuppingerCole also calls out the breadth of the OneTrust solution to manage consent in all industries. OneTrust strengths according to the report include the ability to manage 10,000 transactions per second, status as an IAB-registered CMP for both web and mobile, localization in 100 languages and support for Kantara Consent Receipt standard and identify verification services.

"We're proud to be the top ranked in KuppingerCole's research on the privacy and consent management market," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "More companies choose to deploy OneTrust than any other CMP, not just because it has the top functionality for compliance, but also because it helps deliver on a brand promise based on transparency, trust and user empowerment."

To read the report, visit our website. For information or to request a demo, visit OneTrust.com.

