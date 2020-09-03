OpSec Security Introduces Bill Birnie, SVP and GM OpSec's Online Division

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 03, 2020, Inc. the global leader in physical and digital anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, would like to introduce Bill Birnie, GM of OpSec Security's Online Division.



Bill Birnie has an extensive background in SaaS and hardware-based voice, data, networking, and cybersecurity solutions for the Enterprise, SMB, and Consumer markets. Bill has held executive positions with global industry leaders including Comcast, Motorola, Panasonic, and Honeywell with responsibility for directing some of the industry's most significant transitions in the areas of wireless mobility, broadband networking, cloud & hosted communications and digital security & compliance solutions. Additionally, Bill is a patent holder in wireless technology and previously served as Deputy Commissioner for the President's U.S. Cloud Commission for state and local governments.

"I'm extremely excited to join the OpSec Security group, the global leader in Brand, AntiFraud, and AntiPiracy protection," said Bill. "I am honored to become a member of this team of professionals. OpSec Security is highly focused on keeping our customers front of mind. It's inspiring to bring my experience to OpSec's efforts to ensure our customers' and their customers digital and physical assets are protected with innovative and best-in-class solutions."

"Bill Birnie is an experienced and accomplished leader with a demonstrated history of developing and implementing long-term growth strategies for leading innovative companies. This experience will be invaluable to OpSec Security as we implement our next level growth initiatives." Said Dr. Selva Selvaratnam, CEO OpSec Security. "Bill is an integral and important part of our talented leadership team. His enthusiasm and know-how will continue to energize OpSec Security's position as the most innovative and customer-focused company in this industry."

