Super League Gaming to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 10, 2020

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG), a global leader in competitive gaming and esports entertainment for every day players around the world, has been invited to present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

Super League Gaming is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time/1:00 p.m. Eastern time. CEO Ann Hand and CFO Clayton Haynes will be hosting with one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 9th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company's unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.

