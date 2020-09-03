Havn Life Sciences Inc.: Havn Life Sciences Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Conditional Approval for Listing on CSE

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. ("Havn Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt from the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario for its final non-offering long form prospectus dated September 3, 2020 (the "Prospectus").

A copy of the Prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

HAVN Life has also received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the listing of its Common Shares, subject to the finalization of the CSE's listing requirements. Once final CSE approval is received, the Common Shares will commence trading under the symbol "HAVN". There can be no guarantee that the CSE will accept the listing of the Common Shares.

For further information, please contact:

HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

Email: ir@havnlife.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking, including all statements in regard to the Company's intention to complete the listing of its Common Shares on the CSE. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements; in this regard, there is a risk that the Company's Common Shares may not be listed for trading by the CSE. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Havn Life Sciences Inc.

