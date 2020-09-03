

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denbury Resources Inc. said it expects to successfully complete its financial restructuring and emerge from Chapter 11 in mid-September.



The company noted that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has confirmed its 'pre-packaged' plan to restructure the company's balance sheet and eliminate Denbury's $2.1 billion of bond debt.



The company also said that the plan received the overwhelming support of the Company's stakeholders, receiving high consensus across all voting classes and unanimous acceptance from second lien and convertible noteholders.



