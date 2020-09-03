COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerbank € 750mn sp 2027
PR Newswire
London, September 3
Post-stabilisation notice
September 3, 2020
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank AG
€ 750 million Preferred Senior Notes due 2027
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ45V82
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 750,000,000
|Description:
|0.375 % Notes due 2027
|Stabilisation coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
ABN Amro
BBVA
Erste Group
Société Générale
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.