Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, September 3
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 2 September 2020 was 294.14p (ex income) 296.36p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
03 September 2020
