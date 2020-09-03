American Battery Metals Corporation Provides Video from its Ground Breaking Ceremony for its Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Plant

Construction to Begin in Mid-September

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling and advanced extraction technology company with valuable mineral resources in Nevada, is pleased to provide a video link and discuss the Company's ceremonial ground breaking celebration last week in Fernley, Nevada.

To view the video, please visit: CELEBRATORY GROUND BREAKING CEREMONY

"It was great to finally put the shovel in the ground," said American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole. "We've worked diligently to get to this point, and we are just getting started. We were honored by such an outpouring of local support from the City of Fernley and Lyon County, including the participation of Fernley Mayor Roy Edgington and Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei. We know we made the right choice in selecting Fernley for this plant."

Mark Amodei, the United States Representative for Nevada's 2nd District, is the lead sponsor of H.R. 520, the National Strategic and Critical Minerals Production Act. H.R. 520 seeks to "develop domestic sources of the minerals and mineral materials of strategic and critical importance to the economic and national security and manufacturing competitiveness of the United States."

American Battery Metals Corporation, which is transitioning its corporate name to American Battery Technology Company, is uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, extraction technology, and primary resources.

Doug Nickle, American Battery Metals Corporation Head of Business Development and Government Affairs, said, "Our ground breaking event was a phenomenal success, and we are so grateful for all those who showed up to kick off the construction of our lithium-ion battery recycling facility. It was a real tribute to the innovative spirit of Nevadans, notably those from the City of Fernley and Lyon County, who joined us with sleeves rolled up, to help launch the construction of our first-of-kind recycling facility."

Construction is scheduled to begin mid-September, with the commencement of commercial operations to occur in first quarter of 2021.

American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

