AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.: AgEagle Aerial Systems to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2020

NEODESHA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an industry leading provider of UAVs and advanced aerial imagery, data collection and analytics solutions, has been invited to present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

AgEagle management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 9th at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 9th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Founded in 2010 and based in Kansas, AgEagle has earned distinction as one of the industry's leading pioneers of technologically advanced drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions. We are trusted to help the world's growers, consumer packaged goods companies, and their supply chain partners to proactively assess and manage the health of commercial crops, reduce the chemicals in produced foods and products and preserve and protect natural resources. In addition, we are at the leading edge of providing state and territorial departments of agriculture, growers and processors with registration, oversight, compliance/enforcement, and reporting solutions relating to the United States' emerging hemp cultivation industry. In late 2019, we began pursuing expansion opportunities within the emerging Drone Logistics and Transportation market with the manufacture and assembly of UAVs designed to meet specifications for drones that are meant to carry packaged goods in urban and suburban areas. For more information, please visit www.ageagle.com.

