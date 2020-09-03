Industrial Robots Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 24500 Million by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The major factors expected to increase the industrial robot market size are technological developments, labor shortages, and increased manufacturing requirements.

The global Industrial Robots market size was 11300 Million USD in 2018 and is expected to 24500 Million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2019 and 2025.

The Industrial Robots Market report studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robots Market https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-3D310/Industrial_Robots_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS MARKET SIZE

The rapid expansion of the automotive industry around the world, and the rising adoption of robotics in the non-automotive sector, including food & beverage, chemicals, rubber & plastics, and electronics / electrical, are boosting the growth of industrial robots market size.

Consumer's preference for shopping online is improving the e-commerce industry. Distribution centers, manufacturers, distributors, and facilities owners are now underlining the incorporation of automated robotic solutions. The integration of industrial robots to the e-commerce industry will help achieve on-time delivery, reduce labor costs, and increase efficiency and productivity. This increasing use of automated robots in the e-commerce industry is expected to drive the industrial robot market size.

Another factor driving the growth of industrial robots market size is the growing penetration of collaborative robots in various industries. Collaborative robots allow robots and humans to work effectively together in open or uncaged environments. Using collaborative robots makes it possible to involve a human operator and robot in the same process together.

The coordination of management, output, and control is crucial for the smooth running of the workflow in the industrial sector. The current transition from manual to automation is increasing demand for such industrial robots. The market for these robots is catching up due to the development of small and medium-sized businesses, growing technology investments in manufacturing, and imposing tight government restrictions on handling toxic materials and goods.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3D310/industrial-robots

INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Healthcare & pharmaceutical segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth is attributed to the growing trend of synergizing robots and humans to perform various medical activities. This involves helping surgeons conduct surgery, usually minimally invasive procedures. These robots are integrated with advanced 3D HD technology, enabling the operator's spatial references for highly complex operations. Moreover, speed and accuracy characteristics are major factors that are expected to propel the growth of the industrial robot market size.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to the emergence of industry 4.0. The increasing adoption of robots, along with the introduction of smart factors, would increase the market share of industrial robots in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This rapid growth of the region is attributed to the favorable government policy programs addressing R&D funding, tax incentives, loans, and investment in skills.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-3D310/Industrial_Robots_Market

The key manufacturers in this market include

FANUC( Japan )

) KUKA( Germany )

) ABB( Switzerland )

) Yaskawa (Motoman)( Japan )

) Nachi( Japan )

) Kawasaki Robotics( Japan )

) Comau( Italy )

) EPSON Robots( Japan )

) Staubli( Switzerland )

) Omron Adept Technologies(US)

DENSO Robotics( Japan )

) OTC Daihen( Japan )

) Panasonic( Japan )

) Toshiba( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Electric( Japan )

) Yamaha( Japan )

) Universal Robots( Denmark )

) Hyundai Robotics(Korea)

Robostar(Korea)

Star Seiki ( Japan )

( ) CLOOS( Germany )

) IGM( Australia )

) JEL Corporation( Japan )

) Foxconn(Foxbot)( China )

) Siasun( China )

) Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment( China )

) Estun Automation( China )

) Guangzhou CNC Equipment( China )

) STEP Electric Corporation

Codian Robotics( Netherlands ).

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Other.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-3D310&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-3D310&lic=enterprise-license

SIMILAR REPORTS :

Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Report

The global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market size is valued at 128000 Million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 210250 Million USD by the end of 2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-0O1583/global-industrial-controls-and-factory-automation

Collaborative Robots Market Report

The market size for Collaborative Robots was valued at USD 590 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 17100 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 52.4% over the forecast period.

The demand for collaborative robots is profoundly dependent on the growth of the automation industry. Major players in the Collaborative Robots Market are Universal Robots with a share of 47.60%, ABB with a share of 18.41%, and Rethink Robotics with a share of 12.30% of the global collaborative robots sales market share in 2016.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-7U395/global-collaborative-robots

Articulated Robots Market Report

The global Articulated Robots Market size is valued at 7041.6 Million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 13300 Million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2026.

The global revenue of the Articulated Robot Market was valued at 5254.52 Million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 10939.42 Million USD in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.60%.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-24C1241/global-articulated-robots

Parallel Robots Market Report

The food and beverages segment accounted for a major share of the Parallel Robots Market. To provide for the increased demand from customers, food processing companies have started to focus on optimizing and automating their process lines.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0J306/parallel-robots

SCARA Robots Market Report

The global SCARA Robots market size is projected to reach USD 5055 Million by 2026, from USD 4641.9 Million in 2020

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0F305/scara-robots

Cartesian Robots Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-18B927/global-cartesian-robots

3C Industrial Robots Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-12L2227/global-3c-industrial-robots

Mobile Industrial Robots Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-23H2020/global-mobile-industrial-robots

Multi-Axis Industrial Robots Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-14I908/global-multi-axis-industrial-robots

Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4Z300/vacuum-generator-for-industrial-robots

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg