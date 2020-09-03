

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. trade data for July and weekly jobless claims for the week ended August 29 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the yen and the pound, it held steady against the euro and the franc.



The greenback was worth 106.51 against the yen, 1.3256 against the pound, 1.1820 against the euro and 1.9118 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



