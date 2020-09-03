

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With imports spiking by more than exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened by much more than expected in the month of July.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit expanded to $63.6 billion in July from a revised $53.5 billion in June.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $58.0 billion from the $50.7 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider than expected deficit came the value of imports surged up by 10.9 percent to $231.7 billion, while the value of exports jumped by 8.1 percent to $168.1 billion.



