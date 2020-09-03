THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 2 September 2020 was 1259.34 (ex income) 1260.40p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

03 September 2020